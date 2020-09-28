Alisson, Alcantara Doubtful For Liverpool Vs Arsenal EPL Clash

Liverpool duo Alisson and new signing Thiago Alcantara are facing a race against time to be fit for Monday’s Premier League home clash against Arsenal.

Both players were impressive in last weekend’s win at Chelsea, as Alcantara Thiago emerged from the bench and dictated the tempo with his passing while Alisson saved a late penalty from Jorginho to wrap up the victory.

With Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip among those likely to miss out, Jurgen Klopp already had a minor selection crisis on his hands.

And according to The Times Alisson and Alcantara have added to his worries.

Both players are said to be nursing minor fitness issues, and have sat out training over the past few days.

Klopp is waiting to see if they are able to take part in Sunday’s session, and dependent on the advice from his medical staff, he will make a decision at the last minute on…