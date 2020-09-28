Amokachi: I Don’t Regret Not Winning Africa Player Of The Year Award

Legendary Nigerian striker Daniel Amokachi says he does not regret missing out on the Africa Player of the Year Award during his playing career.

Amokachi came close to winning the award in 1995 and 1996 but finished in third place on both occasions.

Current Liberia president George Weah won the award in 1995 while Nwankwo Kanu beat Amokachi to the title in 1996.

When asked if he regrets not landing CAF’s best individual award ,during his question and answer programme ‘The Bull’s Pit’ on Brila FM on Monday, Amokachi said: “Definitely not. I would have been honoured to have won it. I was blessed to have played football during the best of generations and anybody that won it deserved to win it, that’s just the truth of it.

“Somebody like Jay Jay Okocha that didn’t win it who is Daniel Amokachi to complain.”

And when asked between…