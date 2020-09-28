Arsenal Seek To End Liverpool’s Long Unbeaten Home Streak

Arsenal will go into Monday’s clash against Liverpool with the hope to end their long unbeaten run in the Premier League at Anfield.

It is the first of two meetings between Liverpool and Arsenal in the space of four days as they will square off again in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 60 Premier League games stretching back to April 2017 – the third-longest such streak in English top-flight history.

Also, it means Liverpool are fast closing in on second place on that list, a 63-game run they managed themselves which ended in December 1980.

It is a big task for Arsenal as they search for a first Premier League win at Anfield since a 2-0 win back in 2012 following strikes from Lucas Podolski and Santi Cazorla.

Also Read: ‘He Is A Centre Forward Who Gives Us Depth’- Gattuso In Awe Of Osimhen Quality

However, the Gunners will be banking on their recent impressive form against the Reds after recording victories in their last two…