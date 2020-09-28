Atletico Striker, Costa: I’ll Do The Fighting, Suarez Can Do The Biting

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has said while he will be in charge of fighting opponents new signing Luis Suarez will do the biting for the team.

Costa stated this after Atletico thrashed Granada 6-1 on Sunday with Suarez bagging a hat-trick in his debut on Sunday.

The former Chelsea star opened the scoring with a headed goal and then came off the pitch in the second half to make way for Suarez.

The treble winner with Barcelona quickly made his mark following his switch by scoring twice and providing an assist in the final 20 minutes.

And speaking after the game Costa said:

“He is very good, one of us can do the fighting and the other can do the biting,” recalling Suarez’s bite on Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup.

The Uruguay striker also committed similar offences for Liverpool and Ajax.

Costa said he could barely believe his side’s luck in landing Suarez, who scored 198 goals in six seasons with…