Balogun Thrilled To Return To Action For Rangers

Rangers defender Leon Balogun is delighted to step on the pitch again after his recent struggles with injury, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun has not played for Rangers since picking up an injury in the side’s 3-0 home win against St Johnstone last month.

The centre- back replaced Fil Helander on the hour mark in Rangers’ 5-2 win against Motherwell on Sunday.

Read Also:Barcelona Vs Villarreal: Emery Tasks Chukwueze & Co – ‘Get Surprise Result At Camp Nou’



The Nigeria international took to the social media to celebrate his return to action and his team’s emphatic win.

“Greet feeling to be back out there with the boys and get another important win- well done lads, “Balogun tweeted.

Balogun has made three league appearances for Rangers this season.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…