Belgian Pro League: Onuachu Scores Brace In Genk’s Home Draw Vs OOstende

Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu netted twice as KRC Genk were forced to a 2-2 draw by KV OOstende in their Belgian Pro League clash at the Luminus Arena on Monday.

Cameron Mcgeehan put the visitors ahead in the third minute.

Onuachu equalised for the home team in the ninth minute.

The lanky forward put Genk ahead from the spot in the 52nd minute.

Senegal forward Makhtar Gueye restored parity for Oostende seven minutes from time.

Onuachu has scored five goals in six games for Genk this season.

Cyriel Dessers was unused substitute for Genk in the game.

