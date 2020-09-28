Chukwueze Suffers Heavy Defeat With Villareal Away To Barcelona 

It was not the best of nights at the Nou Camp for Samuel Chukwueze and his Villareal teammates as they were hammered 4-0 by Barcelona, Completesports.com reports.

Chukwueze was in the starting eleven for Villareal before he was replaced by Takefusa Kubo on 74 minutes.

The game was Barcelona’s first game of the season while Villareal featured in their third fixture and suffered first loss of the campaign.

An own goal by Pau Torres a brace from Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi strike got Ronald Koeman’s reign off to a perfect start.

Fati scored two quick goals in the 15th and 19th minutes to put Barcelona 2-0 up.

In the 35th minute Messi made it 3-0 after converting from the penalty spot.

And on the stroke of half-time Torres’ put into his own net to make it 4-0 to Barcelona.

The win put Barcelona in 10th place while…