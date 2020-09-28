Emery Tasks Chukwueze & Co To Go For ‘Upset’

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze and his Villarreal CF teammates have been charged by manager Unai Emery to play out of their skin and bag a good away result in tonight’s Laliga Santander matchday-3 clash with Barcelona at Camp Nou, Completesports.com reports.

Emery expects his players to brave up against Barca’s top quality team led by the talismanic forward and captain, Lionel Messi. And the coach has charged the players to respond ‘offensively and defensively, and attack with aggression and personality.’

Chukwueze’s speed and tenacity are expected to be in the Villarreal mix against Barcelona as the 21 year old has maintained his fine form from last term.

The Nigerian played 37 Laliga Santander games for Villarreal last season, netting three goals and five assists. And in across all competitions, he scored four and recorded six assists in 41 games.

Chukwueze has featured in The Yellows’ two league games so far in the new season, bagging an assist when…