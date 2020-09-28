Gusau Faces World Athletics Life Ban As AFN Board Drags Boss To AIU

Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) president Mr Ibrahim Shehu Gusau risks being slammed a life ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) following a petition by nine members of the board of the Federation accusing the former federal legislator of violating some articles of World Athletics Integrity Code of Conduct.

Gusau, the court affirmed , president of the AFN was accused among other things of causing money belonging to the Federation to be paid into a private account belonging to Mr Sunday Adeleye who at the time was an elected member of the board of the AFN.

The money in question was paid by PUMA as contractual fee for an equipment and licensing agreement reached with Mr Gusau and Mr Adeleye in July 2019, purportedly acting on behalf of the AFN, without the knowledge of majority of its board members.

Mr Adeleye’s firm, Dynamic Sporting Solutions, was unilaterally appointed by Mr Gusau to serve as consultant to the Federation for the project, a clear case of Conflict…