‘How We Ended Bayern’s Unbeaten Run’

TSG Hoffenheim players and officials have been celebrating their outstanding feat of ending quadruple champions, FC Bayern Munich’s 32-match unbeaten run in all competitions with an emphatic 4-1 win in their 2020/2021 Bundesliga matchday-two clash at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim, Baden-Wurttemberg, on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Sunday’s defeat to Hoffenheim was the first time Bayern lost a match since December 7, 2019, including a 21-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga.

The Hoffenheim camp was thrown into wild celebration because they know that stopping Bayern’s rollercoaster is a feat reverberating across the world, and the club’s official website, Tsg-hoffenheim.de captured their reactions .

“We wanted to act very courageously and aggressively straight away,” Hoffenheim head coach Sebastian Hoeneß was quoted as saying by Tsg-hoffenheim.de.

“But we didn’t get in well. We then fought our way into it very well and are also 2-0 up. Unfortunately,…