Middlesbrough Boss: Akpom Will Score More Goals For Us

Middlesbrough assistant manager Kevin Blackwell expects Chuba Akpom to score on a regular basis for the club after the striker impressed on his debut against Queens Park Rangers.

Akpom scored Boro’s goal in the 1-1 draw at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday.

He put the visitors ahead in the 19th minute before Bright Osayi-Samuel equalised for the home team.

“What’s the perfect start for a striker? It’s getting a goal on your debut and he’s done exactly that,” Blackwell told Teesside Live.

“It’s important as a striker you’re seen to do your job and that is scoring goals.

“That has taken a lot of weight off his shoulders, psychologically whether he thinks about it or not.”

Akpom moved to Middlesbrough from Greek Super League club PAOK last week.

