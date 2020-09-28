Moses Not In My Plans- Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says Victor Moses is not in his plans this season, reports Completesports.com.

Moses established himself as a key figure at right-wing back under Antonio Conte, but struggled to hold down a regular berth under his successor Maurizio Sarri.

The 29-year-old later spent time on loan at Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce and Serie A giants Inter Milan.

The former Wigan Athletic player is back at Stamford Bridge and recently scored in a friendly against Wimbledon.

Moses was not allotted a jersey number by Chelsea for the 2020/2021 season casting doubts about his future at the club.

There were talks he could still feature for the Blues this season following their hectic schedule and injuries to Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

“At the moment, Victor isn’t in that moment with us. He isn’t in the bubble with us at the training ground but I know him well and trained with him,”…