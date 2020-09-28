NWFL Congratulates Governor Obaseki On Edo State Re-Election

The management of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) has sent their warmest congratulations to Governor Godwin Obaseki on his re-election at the just concluded 2020 Edo State gubernatorial polls on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Governor Obaseki won the keenly contested re-election bid on the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over his closest challenger, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The NWFL management headed by Aisha Falode described the hard-fought victory of the incumbent and deputy, Comrade Phillip Shaibu as heart-warming, well-deserved and manifestation of his enchanting, endearing, empowerment and youth’s oriented programmes in his first term in office.

“Congratulations Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Deputy Governor, Comrade Phillip Shaibu on your well-deserved victory at the Edo state governorship polls,” Falode stated.

Also Read – Serie A: Osimhen Celebrates Napoli’s Win Over Genoa

“The NWFL says a…