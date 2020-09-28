Osayi-Samuel Named In Championship Team Of The Week

Queen Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week.

Osayi-Samuel scored QPR’s equalising goal in the 1-1 home draw against Middlesbrough.

The talented winger was a constant thorn in Boro’s side all through the encounter.

He came close to netting the winner late on when, after Tom Carroll’s shot had cracked against the inside of the post, the loose ball was just out of his reach.

The 22-year-old has scored one goal in three league appearances for QPR this season.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

