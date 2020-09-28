Serie A: Osimhen Celebrates Napoli’s Win Over Genoa

Victor Osimhen has celebrated Napoli’s impressive win against Genoa at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side thrashed the visitors 6-0 with Osimhen bagging an assist in the game.

Lozano (brace), Piotr Zielinski, Dries Mertens, Eljif Elmas and Matteo Politano were all on target for the home team.

“Good win and a solid performance from the whole squadFlexed bicepsget well soon @lorinsigneofficial,” he tweeted.

Osimhen, who was cautioned in the closing stages of the game for dissent, recorded five total shots, won three aerial battles with a passing accuracy of 61.5%.

Napoli’s next Serie A game is against Juventus on October 4.

