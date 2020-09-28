TTC Bags First League Win In TTBL Courtesy Of Quadri’s Impact

The TTC RhömmnSprudel Fulda-Maberzell celebrated a successful home start into the new season of the Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL).

After the defeat against Bad Königshofen on matchday one, the TTC prevailed 3-2 against Werder Bremen in a real thriller at home.

After two lost singles from Ruwen Filus, newcomers Quadri Aruna and Fan Bo Meng brought home victory in the final doubles.

Especially the young fan Bo Meng had a really creamy day. The son of the coach Qing Yu Meng only defeated the vice world champion of 2019, Mattias Falck, in the singles and then dominated the strongest double of the previous season Aguirre / Szöcs with 3-0 with his partner Quadri Aruna in the final doubles.

“I’m particularly happy for him. He’s a hard worker whose will is now paying off,” said TTC Vice President Claus-Dieter Schad.

In addition to Meng, newcomer Quadri Aruna also impressed. He won…