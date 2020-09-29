Arsenal Not Yet At EPL Champions Liverpool’s Level

Arsenal boss Mike Arteta said his side are not yet at the level of reigning Premier League champions Liverpool after Monday’s game at Anfield.

Liverpool bounced back after going behind to an Alexandre Lacazette opener thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and debutant Diogo Jota.

They have now won all three of their Premier League games while for Arsenal it is a first defeat of the season.

And speaking after the defeat Arteta said:”We are in a different journey to Liverpool. They’ve been together for five years and they weren’t able to do what they’ve done tonight two or three years ago, that’s for sure.

“They have a lot of good work, a lot of belief in the way they play, great recruitment and they’ve improved the players that they have. This is what we have to try to do.

“They set the bar and…