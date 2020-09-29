Chelsea Legend Drogba To Receive UEFA President’s Award

Cote d’Ivoire and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has been selected to receive the 2020 UEFA President’s Award.

Drogba, 42, scored Chelsea’s winning penalty in the 2012 Champions League final shoot-out, helped the Blues to four Premier League titles and as many FA Cup triumphs across nine years in two spells.

“Didier is a hero to millions of football fans for his achievements throughout his glittering playing career,” said Ceferin.

“He is a leader – a pioneer. I will remember him as a player for his skill, strength and intelligence, but above all for his insatiable appetite to succeed – a trait which is just as present in his desire to help others off the field of play.

“The UEFA Champions League has become the greatest club competition in the world, partly due to our clubs being able to attract the best players from around the world.

“We have been lucky to have seen the likes of George Weah, Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba play at the very highest level….