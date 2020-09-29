Fireboy DML debuts on FIFA 21

Adedamola Adefolahan popularly known as ‘FIreboy DML’is set to feature in the soon to be released video simulation football game FIFA 21.

The ‘Scatter’ crooner joins global superstars such as Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander Arnold and Erling Braut Haland on standard, champions and ultimate editions of the game.

The video game franchise is listed in Guinness World Records as the best-selling sports video game in the world, and as of 2019, the FIFA series had sold over 282.4 million copies worldwide.

*FIreboy DML*, who in 2019 became one of Nigeria and Afrobeat’s biggest breakout stars, has racked up in upwards of 100 million digital streams across various platforms via his debut album ‘Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps,’ with his FIFA 21 featured song *“Scatter”* amassing 30+ million streams to its name.

This collaboration with Electronic Arts, EA potentially exposes the *YBNL/EMPIRE* signed artiste to a…