‘He Is A Centre Forward Who Gives Us Depth’- Gattuso In Awe Of Osimhen Quality

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has lauded Victor Osimhen for his impressive performance in the side’s 6-0 thrashing of Genoa on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

On his first start since linking up with the Blues from Ligue 1 club Lille, Osimhen proved too hot to handle for the Genoa defenders in the encounter played at the Stadio San Paolo>

The 21-year-old , who was unlucky not to get a goal, bagged an assist in the contest.

The young forward was close to scoring on four occasions in the first half.

He recorded five shots, won three aerial battles with a passing accuracy of 61 .5%.

“It is a possibility that we have, even if I must say that by playing like this

we can concede by dribbling too much. We have many attacking and young players who are enthusiastic about this type of organization. But again, the search for balance is important,”Gattuso…