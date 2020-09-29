Klopp Hits Back At Man United Legend Keane Over Liverpool Comments

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected Roy Keane’s suggestion his side had ‘sloppy’ moments in their win against Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night.

The Reds came from a goal down to win 3-1 to record their third straight win.

Mishearing what the United legend and Sky Sports pundit had said about his team, Klopp insisted his side’s performance had been “absolutely exceptional”.

Asked to reveal by Sky Sports what he liked about Liverpool’s display as they defeated the Gunners, Klopp responded: “Everything! Did Mr Keane say we had a sloppy performance tonight?”

Also Read: Arteta: Arsenal Not Yet At Liverpool’s Level

Interjecting, Keane clarified: “I think they gave up one or two opportunities, but they’d be disappointed with it.”

“Can you say that this was a sloppy performance tonight?” continued Klopp.

“I’m not sure if I heard it right, but maybe he was speaking about another game as it can’t be this game. Sorry, that’s an…