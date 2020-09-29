New Regulation For Nigeria’s Women’s Premier League

Earlier in the year, the 19-20 campaign for the NWPL was scrapped with nods toward the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the first time since 1990 that the competition didn’t take place. As the 20-21 season nears, recent news around the new licensing regulations announced by the NWFL board has been revealed. Many of these regulation changes focus largely on a minimum standard of care for the players and teams including rules around coaching expectations as well as player insurance.

This could lead to a change in attitude toward the league too as betting sites in Nigeria have begun to place an increasing focus on a diversity of sports, including the women’s premier league for football. That also comes alongside the continued growth and popularity for these markets in Nigeria, with sports betting and online gambling on the rise.

The changes for the Women’s Premier league are as follows:

“Henceforth a minimum of two women coaches or two women officials will sit on the…