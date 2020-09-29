NFF To Partner Rivers Govt. On Real Madrid Football Academy –Pinnick

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is to partner the Rivers state government for the camping of Nigeria youth teams at the Real Madrid Academy based in Port Harcourt.

NFF’s President, Amaju Pinnick stated this shortly after being taken around the facility by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Real Madrid Academy, Chris Green in the company of Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, and Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo

According to Pinnick, the facilities at the academy was top notch and comparable to any of the best football academies across the world

Pinnick said: “This is incredibly impressive. I was here two years ago when the foundation was being laid and when you lay the foundation stone, you become skeptical about the reality but this is beyond our comprehension.

“I have seen academies in other parts of the world; as the president of NFF, I have been opportuned to go round the…