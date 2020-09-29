Ogunseye Scores In Serie B Debut, Targets Title With Cittadella

Italian-born Nigerian striker, Roberto Ibikun Ogunseye, has set out ambitiously, aiming at the Italian Serie B title with AS Cittadella, Completesports.com reports.

The 2020/2021 Serie B season got underway last weekend and Cittadella kicked off their campaign ambitiously with a 2-0 away win against Cremonese at the Estadio Giovanni Zini.

Ogunseye netted the first goal in the 22nd minute , while substitute Alessio Benedetti scored the second in the 81st. And Roberto Venturato’s team tops the 20-team Serie B after matchday-one.

Simply known as Roberto Ogunseye at Cittadella, the 25 year old striker was bought by Citta from Serie C side, Olbia, in January but arrived at the Veneto-based club only this summer.

Ogunseye was born in Mantova, Italy, in 1995 by Nigerian parents. It can be recalled that he granted an interview to Italian newspaper, La Nuova Sardegna, in 2017, in which he spoke about his roots and also about racism – unfortunately, a very frequent issue…