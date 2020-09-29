Red-Hot Onuachu Named In Belgian Pro League Team Of The Week

Genk forward Paul Onuachu has been named in Belgian Pro League Team of the Week for the consecutive matchday, reports Completesports.com.

It is the third time Onuachu will be included in the team of the week this season.

The Nigeria international scored twice in Genk’s 2-2 home draw against KV Oostende at the Luminus Arena on Monday night.

Cameron Mcgeehan put the visitors ahead in the third minute.

Onuachu equalised for the home team in the ninth minute.

Read Also : Belgian Pro League: Onuachu Scores Brace In Genk’s Home Draw Vs OOstende

The lanky forward put Genk ahead from the spot in the 52nd minute.

Senegal forward Makhtar Gueye restored parity for Oostende seven minutes from time.

Onuachu has now scored six goals to become joint top scorer in the Belgian top-flight after seven matches.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…