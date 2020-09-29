Redknapp Highlights Reasons For Iwobi’s Earlier Struggles At Everton

Former England international, Jamie Redknapp, says that Alex Iwobi is a talented player who was negatively affected by lack of top spirit and poor results during the time of former Everton manager, Marco Silva, and interim coach, Duncan Ferguson, Completesports.com reports.

Iwobi arrived at the Merseyside club in July 2019 from Arsenal for €30.40million , and according to former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Redknapp, the winger only failed to spark for his new club from the onset because he met a side whose team spirit wasn’t right, and consequently, was not playing well.

Iwobi featured in 25 Premier League games for Everton last season and scored only one goal, and played 29 times in all competitions, scoring twice and bagging one assist.

In the current campaign, Iwobi has played three games in all competitions so far – two in the Premier League and one Carabao Cup game, as he fights to be become an important player in Carlo Ancelotti’s…