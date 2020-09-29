Rohr Confident Super Eagles Will Be At Qatar 2022

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr is upbeat his team will be among the five African representatives at 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans have failed to make it to the World Cup finals only once since their first participation at the 1994 edition in the United States of America.

Rohr’s charges will face Liberia, Cape Verde and Central African Republic in the second round of the qualifiers.

The German is adamant the Super Eagles will cross the hurdle and make it to Qatar.

“We have three opponents in the group and have to respect all of them. Liberia are a team that can’t be underestimated as we saw when

we beat them in a friendly,”Rohr told FIFA.com.

“As for Cape Verde, they have players of Portuguese and Brazilian origin, and they can beat any team. Central African Republic are an unknown quantity for us, which makes it more difficult.



Read Also : Ambrose Gets…