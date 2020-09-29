Serie A Faces Suspension After Surge In Covid-19 Cases

Italian top flight league Serie A could be suspended for two weeks after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Genoa alone have announced 14 positive tests among players and staff.

That means Napoli, who beat Genoa 6-0 last weekend, will have to self-isolate until they have returned negative tests.

Napoli are set to take on champions Juventus side on Sunday while Genoa are scheduled to play Torino on Saturday.

The Italian government and ministry of sport are working together to decide how best to combat any clusters of the virus in Serie A.

But another outbreak along the same lines of this one could lead to football being brought to a halt.

Italian news outlet Corriere della Sera claim a suspension by chiefs is one of the options under consideration.

An international break kicks in next week so an immediate two-week stop of matches would disrupt fixtures scheduled for this…