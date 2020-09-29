Striker Handed Six-Match Ban For Urinating On Pitch

Coleraine striker Eroin Bradley has been given six-match suspension by the Irish FA for urinating on the pitch.

The incident occurred during the Irish Cup semi-final tie between Coleraine and Ballymena at the Windsor Park on July 27.

Bradley was found guilty of misconduct in respect of a breach of Article 17 of the Irish FA’s Articles of Association, which relate to bringing the game into disrepute.



He put Coleraine ahead from a free- kick, before substitute Kenny Kane equalised for Ballymena late in the game.

The game ended 1-1 at regulation time and neither side scored in extra-time.

Ballymena went on to win the game on penalty shootout.

