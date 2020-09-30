Alcantara Liverpool New SigningTests Positive For Coronavirus

Liverpool new signing Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

Alcantara, 29, only recently signed for the club from German side Bayern Munich and made his debut as a substitute in a 2-0 win at Chelsea.

However, he missed the Carabao Cup win at Lincoln last week and was absent in the 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Monday.

Liverpool said Thiago “has exhibited minor symptoms of the virus but is in good health and is getting better”.

A statement on the club’s website added: “The club has, and will continue to follow, all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time.”

On Monday, the Premier League announced that 10 people had tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing – the highest number of positive tests…