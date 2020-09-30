Barkley Joins Aston Villa On Loan From Chelsea

Aston Villa have signed midfielder Ross Barkley from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

Chelsea confirmed the move in a statement on their website on Wednesday.

Barkley joined Chelsea from boyhood club Everton in January 2018.

Also Read: Troost-Ekong: Ighalo Influenced My Decision To Join Watford

The 26-year-old has played three times for Chelsea this season, scoring once.

Commenting on Barkley’s signing Villa boss Dean Smith said:”Capturing a player of Ross’s quality is a real coup for our club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team.”

Barkley has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea after the signings of forwards Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and winger Hakim Ziyech and is yet to start in the Premier League this season.

He scored in Chelsea’s 6-0 third-round thrashing of Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

He is the fifth major signing for Villa this summer following the arrivals of winger Bertrand…