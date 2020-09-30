Dier Abandoned Carabao Cup Clash Vs Chelsea To Use Toilet

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier mysteriously rushed off from the pitch during their Carabao Cup fourth round clash against Chelsea to use the toilet.

Dier confirmed he needed the toilet, but his absence almost cost his team a goal in the second half.

Already 1-0 down after Timo Werner’s first goal in a Chelsea shirt, Callum Hudson-Odoi wasted a golden opportunity to double his side’s lead when he blazed over the bar.

It led to Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho rushing to the changing room to fetch Dier.

Also Read: Liverpool New Signing Alcantara Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Shortly afterwards, Dier walked out of the changing room and back on to the pitch as Erik Lamela’s 81st-minute goal took the game to penalties.

After nine perfect penalties, Mason Mount missed his spot-kick and Chelsea’s fifth as Tottenham progressed to the quarter-finals.

Explaining the toilet incident, Dier told Sky Sports: “He [Mourinho] wasn’t happy, but there wasn’t anything I could…