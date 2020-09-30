Eagles Roundup: Olayinka, Onyeka, Ogunseye On Target; Chukwueze Subbed On In Villarreal ‘s Win

Nigerian duo, Peter Olayinka and Frank Onyeka were both on target as Midtylland beat Slavia Prague 4-1 to secure a place in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Olayinka put Slavia Prague ahead in the 3rd minute, but the home team rallied back to score four goals in the second half.

Onyeka scored Midtylland’s third goal of the game.

In Spain, Samuel Chukwueze featured for seven minutes in Villarreal’s 3-1 home win against Deportivo Alaves.

Chukwueze replaced Moi Gomez in the 83rd minute.

The winger has played in three league games for the Yellow Submarine this term.

Kelechi Nwakali was not listed for action in Huesca’s 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid at the Estadio El Alcoraz.



Nwakali missed the encounter as a result of injury.

The 22-year-old has featured in one league game for the newly promoted side this season.

