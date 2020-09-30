Ebuehi Replaces Ndidi In Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Tunisia Friendlies

Tyronne Ebuehi will take the place of Wilfred Ndidi in Nigeria’s squad for next month’s friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi suffered an abductor injury in Leicester City’s English Premier League clash against Burnley.

The midfielder underwent surgery last Saturday and is expected to return to action in December.

Ebuehi, who joined Dutch club FC Twente on loan from Benfica of Portugal will now take his place in the squad for the games against the Carthage Eagles and Desert Foxes.

“Tyronne will replace Ndidi in our team from the standby,” Rohr told ESPN.

Rohr also admitted his team would miss the former Genk man in the friendlies and subsequent games.

“We will miss him so much,” stated German tactician.

“I have spoken to him, of course. He must be patient now and take his time to get well.”

By Adeboye Amosu

