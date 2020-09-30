Gattuso Hails Osimhen As Kind Of Striker Napoli Lacked Last Season

SSC Napoli head coach, Gennaro Gattuso, admires Victor Osimhen’s style of play so much so that he admitted during a news conference that the kind of Nigeria international’s quality was what he sourly missed in his team last season, Completesports.com reports.

Napoli won the Italian Cup and finished seventh in the Serie A last season before they signed Osimhen from Losc Lille ahead of the new campaign. And in retrospect, a talent like Osimhen was missed by the club as far as Gattuso was concerned.

Osimhen didn’t score in two Serie A games against Parma and Genoa after netting two six goals in the pre-season via two hat-tricks, but Gattuso says he has scored with the spaces his attacks on opponents created for Napoli.

Osimhen was very impressive in the 6-0 drubbing of Genoa on Sunday and Gattusso reaffirms his earlier words to Aurelio De Laurentiis, which convinced the club President to strongly make moves for the signing the Nigerian from Lille.

“When he attacks…