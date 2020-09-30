Lampard Happy With Mendy’s Chelsea Debut Despite Defeat To Spurs

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has lauded Edouard Mendy after his debut for the Blues in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Mandy featured for the first time for the West London club following his arrival from Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennes last week.

Chelsea were knocked out of the competition after going down to a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat in the Round of 16.

The Senegal international produced a fine save to thwart Sergio Reguilon in the second half.

Discussing Mendy’s performance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Lampard told reporters: “I thought he was very good. I think he made a couple of good saves, one particularly good save.

“He came and caught a few balls, even the one he comes for and doesn’t catch, the idea that he wants to and be positive isn’t a bad thing. Very, very pleased with every part of his game really.”

