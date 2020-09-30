Lookman Joins Fulham On Loan From Leipzig

Fulham have announced the signing of Ademola Lookman on a one-year loan deal from German club RB Leipzig, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman struggled for regular playing at Leipzig last season following his permanent transfer from Everton.

”I’m glad to have it over the line and done now. I’m glad I can be here to help the team,”he told LCTv.

“After the conversations I had with Scott Parker, I got a great feeling, that’s the working relationship I want to have. He’s young and hungry and I’m young and hungry as well so it’s a good match.”

Tony Khan added: “I’m excited to announce the arrival of Ademola Lookman to Fulham Football Club on loan from RB Leipzig!

“Ademola, in his young career, has gained experience in the Premier League and Bundesliga and contributed in England’s 2017 Under-20 World Cup win, and we believe…