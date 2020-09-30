Mourinho Plots Chelsea Exit In Carabao CupClash Vs Spurs

Jose Mourinho will go into Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with the hope of halting former club Chelsea’s ambitions of going far in this season’s competition.

A place in the fifth round is up for grabs, but both teams must recover from disappointing weekend draws in the Premier League.

Chelsea will bank on their recent performances against Spurs having won the last four meetings between these two sides across all competitions, including the most recent EFL Cup clash and their only previous visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Blues have not won five successive editions of this fixture since a run of six ended in January 2002, while they are also looking to win back-to-back away games at Spurs for the first time since 2005.

Also Read: Red-Hot Onuachu Named In Belgian Pro League Team Of The Week

The Carabao Cup poses an interesting question this season as Mourinho was brought in to succeed where Mauricio Pochettino could not – winning trophies – and, for the…