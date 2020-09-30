Osimhen Targets First Serie A Goal Against Juventus

Victor Osimhen is hoping to score his first Serie A goal this Sunday against Juventus if the match is not cancelled following fears of Covid-19 spreading in the competition.

Nine members of the Genoa team that lost 6-0 to Napoli last Sunday were among the 14 players of the visiting that tested positive for Covid-19 which has prompted the testing of all Napoli players ahead of the game.

Osimhen, according to one of his managers, Osita Okolo, who is also an in-law to the Nigerian wants to score against Juventus.

In an interview with Radio Kiss Kiss Italia Okolo revealed the Nigerian’s aspiration ahead of the game in Turin as well as his reaction to Genoa players positive Covid-19 results.

“I spoke to Victor Osimhen last (Monday) night for a long time after reading the news of the Genoa players’ Covid-19 positivity. I was worried, but I didn’t want to convey to Victor the tension I have accumulated. He glossed…