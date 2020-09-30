Troost-Ekong: I Want To Play In The Premier League With Watford

William Troost-Ekong is determined to help Watford make an instant return to the Premier League, reports Completesports.com.

The Hornets were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship at the end of last season, following a 19th-place finish just one point from safety.

Vladimir Ivic’s side have started life in the Championship on an impressive note, with two wins and a draw from their opening three games of the campaign.

Troost-Ekong moved to Watford from Serie A club Udinese on Monday and penned a five-year contract with the club.

The centre-back has a long standing ambition of playing in the Premier League and he is keen to see that happen soon.

“But I’m not there yet, the best is still to come and I want to try and win the Championship and then play in the Premier League with Watford,” he told the club website.

The 27-year-old is returning to familiar territory after visiting Vicarage Road with his…