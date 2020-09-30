Uefa Lets Postponed CL Games Be Played In January

UEFA group stages games are scheduled to be played deep in January to complete the fixtures delayed because of the world’s pandemic.

UEFA ratified emergency competition rules on Thursday that allow for seven extra weeks to make up for the games beyond the scheduled sixth and final round of fixtures on December 9. Any game not played by January 28 will be deemed as a 3-0 loss for the team responsible for the failure. The same rules will apply to the Europa League.

Several clubs whose players tested positive for the world’s pandemic had their squad put in isolation. The players had to forfeit the games in the recent weeks during the tightly scheduled qualifying rounds, where there was a little chance to reschedule the games. The court of arbitration for sport upheld UEFA’s decisions.

