Worst 5 Transfers In Chelsea History

When Frank Lampard took over at Stamford Bridge in 2019, expectations were very high. Despite not winning any title yet, Chelsea has once again started playing exciting football. But it’s the activity on the transfer market that clearly communicates Lampard’s desire to bring titles.

The team’s owner plans to bankroll one of the biggest transfer window spends ever despite tough economic times. By the beginning of September, the team had spent £231million to bring Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell. But does big transfer signings always translate to success?

There are many shocking transfers premier league teams have seen, Chelsea is not the only culprits. This post looks at the worst transfers Chelsea has previously done.

Alvaro Morata

There’s no denying that Alvaro Morata is a great player. The Spanish striker was presumed to be a big catch for Chelsea when he signed up for a record £60 million in 2017. There was…