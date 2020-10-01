15 Golden Sporting Moments In History

In celebration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary today (Thursday, October 1, 2020), Complete Sports takes a look at 15 Golden moments in the country’s sports, taking into consideration landmark performances at the world and Olympic stages…

Dick Tiger (November 30, 1960)

Nigeria’s boxer, Dick Tiger won the Middleweight Championship of the British Empire by beating Canada’s Wilf Greaves by knock out in the ninth round.

Tiger beat America’s Gene Fullmer in San Francisco to become the WBA champion in 1962. In 1963, he became the WBC Middleweight champion and retained his WBA belt after beating Gene Fullman by knockout in the seventh round at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan.

And in 1965, Dick Tiger regained his WBC and WBA belts which he had lost on December 7, 1963 to Joey Giardello at Atlantic City, New Jersey. He beat Giardello in New York to regain his crowns.

Chioma Ajunwa (Athletics)

Policewoman Ajunwa made history as the first and so far only Nigerian to…