A Foreigner’s Guide To The Online Gambling Business In Africa

POP! Off goes the pistol and the race is on! And not just any race, but a race for a good position on Africa’s online gambling circuit. The contenders are many, and since COVID-19, the stakes are higher than ever. But there are many obstacles in the way. Obstacles that both African and offshore online casino operators will have to overcome if they ever hope to succeed.

What are they, and how can they be overcome? And what does all this mean for Africa’s gambling scene? With the help of the online casino experts at Casino Guru , we’ll answer all those questions and more!

Problem: Africa is a developing continent

Despite all the progress we’ve made in recent years, there is simply no denying that Africa is still a developing continent. In its more remote parts, people continue to struggle with getting access to clean water, electricity, and mobile and internet coverage. Large chunks of Africa also lack some of the more basic services available elsewhere, like