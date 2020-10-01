Dest American Defender Joins Barcelona From Ajax

Laliga giants Barcelona have completed the signing of American right-back Sergino Dest from Ajax.

Barcelona confirmed Dest’s signing in a statement released on their website on Thursday.

Dest joins Barcelona on a five-year deal, worth around €21 million plus a potential €5m in add-ons. A buyout clause is set at €400m.

The statement read in part:” Barcelona and Ajax have reached an agreement for the transfer of Sergiño Dest. The cost of the operation is 21 million euros plus a further 5 million in variables.

“The player will sign a contract for the next five seasons, through to the end of the 2024/25 season, with a buyout clause set at 400 million euros.”

Dest began his career with Almere City before joining Ajax where initially he played as a striker in the youth teams before an injury to a team mate gave him the chance to…