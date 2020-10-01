Ebuka, Nigerian Fans React To Saka’s First England Senior Team Call-up

Popular host of the just concluded Big Brother Naija, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and Nigerian football fans have reacted to Bukayo Saka’s first senior call-up to the England national team, Completesports.com reports.

Saka was on Thursday included in England’s 30-man squad, ahead of their UEFA Nations League games against Belgium and Denmark international friendly with Wales.

The 19-year-old’s invitation means hopes of seeing him represent Nigeria at senior level could be finally dashed.

And following his call-up, Ebuka alongside some Nigerians took to Twitter to express their views.

In his reaction, Ebuka described it as an Independence Day heartbreak.

“Ah! Bukayo Saka no gree for us. Gave us Independence Day heartbreak.”

Mac Henry said he fears for Saka choosing England over Nigeria because one bad game could signal the end of his international career.

“I really want Bukayo Saka to go places…