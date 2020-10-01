FIFA Celebrates Ex-Eagles Striker Ogbeche At 36

World football governing body FIFA has sent birthday wishes to former Super Eagles striker Bartholomew Ogbeche who turned 36 on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

FIFA took to their World Cup Twitter handle to send their birthday wishes.

“Happy 36th birthday to Bartholomew Ogbeche.”

Born in Ogoja, Cross River State, Ogbeche was signed by French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain FC , making his debut with the main squad during the 2001–02 season.

Other clubs Ogbeche played for are Bastia, Metz, Willem II, Middlesbrough, Alaves and Valladolid.

He made his Super Eagles debut in 2002 earned 11 appearances, scored three goals before ending his international career in 2004.

He was a member of the Super Eagles squad to the 2002 FIFA World Cup and featured in the team’s games against Argentina and Sweden.

By James Agberebi

