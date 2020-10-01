Florenzi Urges PSG To Be Ruthless With Extraordinary Neymar, Mbappe

Paris Saint-German new right-back, Alessandro Florenzi, has described the duo of Neymar and Kyrian Mbappe as ‘extraordinary players’ who can propel the team’s attacking force to become ruthless and score more goals.

The 29 year old Italy international. who arrived PSG this summer on €1million loan deal untill end of June 2021, has played three of the Thomas Tuchel’s men’s five Ligue 1 games in the new season.

The champions are currently seventh in the 2020/2021 Ligue 1 table on nine points from five games.

As PSG prepare to welcome Angers at Parc des Princes on Friday without Angel di Maria who will miss four games through suspension for a spitting misconduct during their 2-0 away win against Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune, Florenzi bares his mind on the way forward for the team.

Despite winning 2-0 against Reims, Florenzo agrees with head coach, Tuchel, that the team could have scored more with better finishing. And the defender believes that Neymar and Mbappe…