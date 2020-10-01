Hazard Suffers Another Injury Setback, Set To Be Out For One Month 

Real Madrid Belgian star Eden Hazard has suffered yet another injury setback, with a muscular problem that could see him miss up to a month of action including the first El Clasico of the season.

The 29-year-old former Chelsea star had been called up for Madrid’s La Liga match with Real Valladolid on Wednesday night, but was withdrawn from the squad just hours ahead of the 1-0 win.

A statement from Madrid read: “Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Sources informed ESPN that Hazard was expected to be out for three to four weeks, which would see him miss La Liga matches against Levante and Cadiz — and potentially the trip to Camp Nou to face Barcelona on Oct. 24 or 25.

“I can’t say how much time [he’ll be out]. He hurt himself in the training session before the game. It’s a muscular injury, it…