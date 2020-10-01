Ighalo Fires Blank Again In Man United’s Win At Brighton

Once again Odion Ighalo failed to get on the score sheet as Manchester United defeated Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 away and advance into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo who was replaced by Marcus Rashford in the 69th minute, last scored for United in June.

Scott McTominay opened scoring in the 44th minute before Juan Mata doubled their lead on 73 minutes.

And with 10 minutes left in the game Paul Pogba scored to make it 3-0 in favour of United.

At Goodison Park Alex Iwobi was introduced for injured Richarlison in Everton’s 4-1 win against West Ham United.

Iwobi came on for the injured Brazilian forward in the 60th minute.

A hat-trick from in form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (11th, 78th, 84th minutes) and a goal from Richarlison (56th minute)…